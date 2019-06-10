Club put one transfer on hold in bid to complete £120m Paul Pogba deal from Manchester United

Real Madrid are reportedly focusing all their efforts into completing the transfer of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

The France international’s future has been the subject of plenty of speculation for some time now, with the Red Devils rarely seeing the best of him in his three seasons at Old Trafford.

It may be time for a change for both the club and the player, and the latest from Don Balon is that Pogba is now set to become Real Madrid’s priority target in a £120million deal.

The Spanish outlet claim Los Blancos are cooling their interest in Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen in order to go all out for Pogba instead.

This could be ideal for Man Utd, with Eriksen also linked with the club as a potential replacement for Pogba by ESPN.

The Spurs attacking midfielder has just a year left to run on his contract, so could realistically be available this summer for a reasonable price.

If United can raise funds by cashing in on Pogba, and see Madrid miss out on Eriksen as a result, then there’s surely every chance the Denmark international can be lured to MUFC.

The Evening Standard also recently linked Eriksen with United, claiming he’d cost around £60m.