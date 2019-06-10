Married Premier League referee and two other officials dance with party girls at Indonesian nightclub

Premier League referees Martin Atkinson, Kevin Friend and Andre Marriner have been caught on camera partying with girls on the island of Batam, Indonesia.

The three officials jetted off to the Asian country representing Atkinson’s Whistle Stop Tour charity to take in a trip to a local orphanage, where they raised money for Indonesian children.

They also took the opportunity to explore the Island’s nightclub scene while away last week and according to The Sun, married referee Martin Atkinson was spotted cosying up to a party girl.

The 48-year-old father of one was snapped hugging a woman who was sitting on his knee and he can be seen poking a tongue in her ear in video footage.

The Sun reports that Kevin Friend was caught whispering in a girls ear, while the whole party also joined in for a rendition of Bon Jovi’s hit song ‘Always’.

It is believed that the Premier League representatives were out celebrating their final night in the far east last Thursday, with three other friends also joining them.

Atkinson and Marriner posed for a photo with their arms wrapped around three of the women in question out the front of a four-star hotel.

The women are thought to be Padang golf resort employees, which is renowned for its team of all-female caddies.

According to The Sun, a witness stated: “It all looked very sleazy. The girls were very young and the guys were old enough to be their fathers.

“The way they were drinking and dancing you’d think they were randy young footballers — not the referees!”

The group stayed at the Raddison hotel and participated in a two-day Golf tournament during their stay, before eventually returning to England on Friday.