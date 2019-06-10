£107m star wants Manchester United transfer due to broken promises at current club

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak reportedly favours a transfer to Manchester United over Paris Saint-Germain as his future comes into doubt this summer.

According to ESPN, the 26-year-old has a release clause worth around £107million, which it has previously been suggested Man Utd could be prepared to pay.

Oblak has shown himself to be one of the finest shot-stoppers on the planet in recent times, and on current form would likely be a considerable upgrade on David de Gea at Old Trafford.

The Spain international had a bad end to the season for the Red Devils and is in the final year of his contract, so a move away could now make sense.

The Sun have linked De Gea as a £60m target for PSG, so if he ends up there instead of Oblak, that surely presents United with the perfect opportunity to then sign the Slovenia international as his replacement.

ESPN claim Oblak has become unsettled over ‘broken promises’ at Atletico, having recently voiced his concern over the club’s ambition.

Despite that, the report states that Oblak would not have an issue with joining MUFC while they’re out of the Champions League as he’s a boyhood fan of the club.

While selling a club legend like De Gea looks risky, this may actually be an opportunity that’s too good to waste for United.