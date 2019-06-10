Real Madrid hope to secure €48m fourth summer signing in next 48 hours

Real Madrid are reportedly hoping to wrap up the signing of Ferland Mendy from Lyon in the next 48 hours as he’s due to have a second round of medical tests.

The Spanish giants have already announced the signings of Eder Militao, Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard so far this summer, as Zinedine Zidane looks to oversee a squad overhaul after their disappointing campaign last time round.

Those are three significant reinforcements already to bolster the backline and attack, but AS have now reported that Mendy is expected to secure his move to the Bernabeu on Wednesday in a deal that will cost Madrid €48m.

It’s noted that the delay in announcing his move has been due to a hip issue that was picked up in his medical earlier this month, but it’s not said to be serious enough to jeopardise the move and so he will be the latest Real Madrid signing in a matter of days after undergoing another medical check.

It’s another impressive addition to Zidane’s squad if it materialises as expected, with the 24-year-old making 44 appearances last season as he established himself as a key figure for the French outfit.

Aside from his defensive qualities, he also knows how to attack with his energy and pace, as evidenced with his tallies of three goals and three assists.

That will be needed at Real Madrid, as defensive stalwart Marcelo will now perhaps come under significant pressure to keep his place in the starting line-up moving forward as Mendy will add more youth and a fresh look to the squad moving forward.