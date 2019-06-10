Premier League star not ruling out transfer amid Arsenal links

Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser is not ruling out a transfer to Arsenal as he says he doesn’t have a clue where he’ll be playing his football next season.

The Scotland international shone in the Premier League in 2018/19 and looks a player who could undoubtedly make the step up to playing for a top six side.

According to a recent report from football.london, Arsenal have talks planned over signing Fraser after this international break, so it may be that we’ll hear a bit more about the player’s future soon enough.

For now, however, Fraser is keeping fairly quiet about his situation, though he would not rule out quitting his current club when asked about his future amid all this Arsenal transfer talk.

“The lads have been asking,” he told BBC Sport.

“I don’t know myself so there’s no point thinking about it, wherever I’ll be, I’ll be. I don’t know what is happening. I’m not just saying that.”

Fans of the Gunners will hope they can get this signing done as football.london report he may only cost as much as £20million, and it’s hard to imagine they could find better value than that in this market.

The 25-year-old seems ideal for what Arsenal need right now after indifferent seasons from the likes of Mesut Ozil, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alex Iwobi.