Agent says €60m star wants Manchester United or Tottenham transfer, claims journalist

The agent of Ajax midfield star Donny van de Beek has apparently told Dutch football journalist Marcel van der Kraan that his client is keen on a transfer to Manchester United or Tottenham.

The exciting young Netherlands international just enjoyed an absolutely superb campaign for Ajax, contributing 16 goals and 12 assists in all competitions to help the club win the Eredivisie title and go on a surprise run to the Champions League semi-finals, springing surprises to knock out giants like Real Madrid and Juventus along the way.

Van de Beek could surely now make the step up to a bigger club, with Marca recently suggesting he could be a target for Real Madrid and that he’d cost around €60million.

However, Van der Kraan says the 22-year-old has his eye on a move to the Premier League next, with Man Utd and Spurs singled out as two clubs he could look to join.

“Donny van de Beek has his eyes set on the Premier League,” the Dutch football expert told talkSPORT.

“I think he’s a proper Premier League player – he’s got a big tank, he’s got the education from Ajax, he can play in more positions in midfield.

“I think he’s got his eyes set on a club like Man United or Tottenham Hotspur.

“I’ve been talking to his agent, and he said if that would materialise it would be something right up his street.”

Van de Beek could undoubtedly strengthen both clubs, with United in need of upgrades on players like Nemanja Matic and Fred, and even arguably Paul Pogba after three years of inconsistent performances.

Tottenham, meanwhile, surely need a little step up in quality in the middle of the park as Victor Wanyama, Eric Dier and Moussa Sissoko probably aren’t quite of the required standard moving forward, while Christian Eriksen is in the final year of his contract.