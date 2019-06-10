Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has reportedly told Juventus officials that he wants to return to the club this summer.

The Frenchman played in Turin for four years between 2012 and 2016, having completed a switch from Old Trafford while he was still honing his craft as a young player.

The 26-year-old returned to Manchester three years ago, but he has been unable to live up to huge expectations in the famous red shirt, drawing plenty of criticism from fans and experts.

Pogba has been touted for a summer exit and according to Corriere Dello Sport via Calcio Mercato, the United superstar is aiming to push through a move to Juventus.

The Italian publication states that the World Cup winner wants to link up with the Euro giants once again and has already verbally agreed to a transfer with Juve’s sporting director Fabio Paratici.

The two men spoke after France were beaten by Turkey in a European Championships qualifier on Saturday, but the Serie A outfit may have to clear out some deadwood before a deal can be arranged.

United will likely demand a huge fee for Pogba and Juventus are prepared to offload the likes of Paulo Dybala, Joao Cancelo and Douglas Costa in order to raise funds for reinforcements.

Give Me Sport states that Dybala has been on the Red Devils’ radar for some time, which raises the possibility of a potential swap deal, but it remains to be seen how negotiations progress in the coming weeks.

Juventus are gearing up for wholesale changes after Massimiliano Allegri’s departure, with Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri expected to succeed the Italian in the hot seat at the club.

Pogba is top of their list of targets and it seems unlikely that United would block his exit given his inconsistency during the 2018-19 campaign.

The France international has only shown off his talent sporadically at Old Trafford and has often come across as negative influence within Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad, which is another reason why a summer transfer to Juventus could be in the best interest of both parties.