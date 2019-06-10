West Ham, Newcastle and Wolves are all reportedly eyeing a summer swoop for Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson, but they will have to splash out for him.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a decent campaign last year, scoring five goals and providing four assists in 37 games in his central midfield role.

According to Sky Sports, as reported by GFFN, West Ham, Newcastle and Wolves have all been alerted to his talents and hold an interest in him.

However, he won’t be cheap as while it’s suggested that the Hammers are leading the race currently having opened initial talks over a deal, Sanson is expected to cost around €35m, as per the valuation given to him by Marseille.

It’s added that the French outfit are looking to sell players this summer to balance their books, but ultimately time will tell if they have to drop their demands to allow one of the three Premier League sides mentioned above to match their expectations and move forward with a swoop.