Why Arsenal are so bad in the transfer market

An interesting report from football.london has explained why Arsenal are seemingly so bad at getting business done in the transfer market.

According to the report, various clubs who’ve tried to do deals with Arsenal have explained that it is often a long and drawn out process without much communication from the north London side.

It is thought that this might be due to there being so many people at the top at the Emirates Stadium who are involved in the decision-making, without one clear head of recruitment since Sven Mislintat left the job.

This will certainly be immensely frustrating to Arsenal fans, who have seen their club fall behind their rivals in recent years, with the team now failing to finish in the top four for the last three seasons in a row.

The Gunners looked in a great position to become one of Europe’s biggest names in the early days of Arsene Wenger’s reign, but the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham have now majorly pulled ahead with their more sophisticated and slick recruitment strategies.

AFC have catching up to do, but football.london’s report suggests it may still be some time before they really get their act together.