AC Milan transfer news: Personal terms agreed for €15m target, Maldini contact for Donnarumma replacement

AC Milan are expected to have a busy summer and speculation continues to build over who could potentially arrive to bolster the squad.

The Rossoneri must first appoint a new coach after Gennaro Gattuso departed at the end of the season, while there has been no official word about a new technical or sporting director.

However, it appears as though Paolo Maldini is working hard behind the scenes ahead of being appointed technical director, with Sport Mediaset reporting that he met with Stefano Sensi’s agent, Giuseppe Riso, on Tuesday to reach an agreement on personal terms.

It’s claimed that Sensi will earn €1.8m-a-season over three years, although an agreement will have to be reached with Sassuolo still on a transfer fee, albeit it’s suggested that an offer of €15m+ is set to be made.

After suffering with a lack of technical quality in midfield last season, the addition of Sensi could potentially help with a key flaw in the current Milan squad, should a move be completed in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, that’s not the only deal that Maldini is said to be working on, as Calciomercato report that he’s made initial contact with Cagliari over the possibility of signing Alessio Cragno as a potential replacement for Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The report notes that in order to balance the books due to FFP rules, the Italian giants could be forced into selling a key figure and Donnarumma would certainly warrant a significant transfer fee in the region of €50m.

In the event that he is sold this summer, it appears as though Cragno will be eyed as a replacement, although Milan do have experience in the form of Pepe Reina as well as youngster Alessandro Plizzari who has impressed during the U20 World Cup for Italy this summer.

In turn, they have options, but it appears as though Cragno, 24, could be considered a possible signing this summer to add quality and competition between the posts.

Naturally though, the first big decision that Milan have to make is whether or not Donnarumma is sold, or if perhaps another top player can be sacrificed instead.