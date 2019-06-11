Barcelona monitoring superstar’s future as significant drop in value touted

Barcelona are said to be keeping an eye on Neymar’s situation at Paris Saint-Germain amid reports that he wants to leave the French capital this summer.

The 27-year-old has been in fine form for the Ligue 1 champions over the last two seasons, scoring 51 goals and providing 29 assists in 58 appearances.

However, he has been blighted by injury problems with two serious setbacks over the last two years, while The Sun note that he is now also facing a rape allegation.

With an injury ruling him out of the Copa America this summer, it’s undoubtedly a difficult time for him on and off the pitch, with The Mirror noting that a CIES Football Observatory analysis has determined that he has seen his valuation drop by €77m to between €120m-150m this year.

That could be news to alert Barcelona, although Sport note that the Catalan giants are continuing to monitor Neymar as it’s claimed that the Brazilian superstar wants to leave PSG this summer with a return to the Nou Camp touted as a possible option.

After a trophy-laden stint with the Catalan giants where he played his best football and earned plenty of acclaim and praise, a second stint in Spain sounds like a smart plan to help him get back to the top both on an individual and collective level.

That’s what the report above suggests that he wants this summer, but it remains to be seen if that is what materialises or if he remains in Paris for another year hoping to lead PSG to more domestic honours and progression in the Champions League.

While the drop in valuation is an intriguing and interesting bit of analysis, it perhaps doesn’t count for much from a PSG perspective though, as they’ll surely look to recoup the €222m they splashed out to sign Neymar from Barcelona in 2017, as noted by BBC Sport.