Man City are coming off the back of a domestic treble last season, but Pep Guardiola is expected to strengthen his squad where appropriate this summer.

The Spanish tactician saw his side sweep up domestically, but ultimately the Champions League continues to evade them and so they’ll be desperate to end that wait next season.

With that in mind, reinforcements could arrive to add further quality and depth to the squad, but according to The Mirror, Man City could miss out on Joao Felix as Atletico Madrid are said to be a preferred destination to help his development by his agent.

In addition, it’s noted that Felix has a £105m release clause in his current contract, and so whether it’s City or Atletico, any club wishing to sign the talented starlet will have to splash out a huge fee.

The 19-year-old enjoyed an impressive campaign last year in which he bagged 20 goals and 11 assists in 43 appearances for Benfica.

Unsurprisingly, that appears to have attracted attention from clubs around Europe, with Man City, Atleti and Man Utd all specifically mentioned in the report above.

Perhaps with one eye on club stalwart David Silva set to turn 34 next year, Guardiola could be looking for a long-term replacement for the Spaniard, as he will do this summer for departing captain Vincent Kompany.

In turn, there are seemingly issues for the reigning Premier League champions to address this summer, but it remains to be seen if Felix will arrive at the Etihad as a potential solution to one of those problems.

With the likes of Bernardo Silva, Leroy Sane, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden at his disposal, Guardiola isn’t seemingly in desperate need of further creativity and goals behind the frontman.