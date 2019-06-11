Contract agreed: Arsenal closing in on £26m attacker as first summer signing

Arsenal have reportedly agreed terms with Dalian Yifang winger Yannick Carrasco over a potential summer transfer to the Emirates Stadium.

Sport Mediaset journalist Pietro Prota has provided an update on the situation via his Twitter account, stating that the Belgium international has at least agreed personal terms with the Gunners.

However, he states that the two clubs now need to find an agreement, though he thinks things look ‘very close’ as a fee of around £26million could be agreed.

??????? News about #Carrasco: there’s an agreement between the belgian and #Arsenal. Gunners are dealing with #DalianYifang and they’re very close to finding an agreement for about 30 million + bonuses. Updates will follow. — Pietro Balzano Prota (@PBPcalcio) June 10, 2019

This could end up being a smart signing by Arsenal on the cheap, with Carrasco shining during his time with Atletico Madrid, even if he’s not been playing at the highest level recently due to moving to the Chinese Super League.

However, if the 25-year-old can get back to the kind of level he showed in La Liga, he’ll surely be an upgrade on the likes of Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan for Arsenal.

Unai Emery’s side finished fifth in the Premier League and without a trophy in 2018/19, so could really do with adding to this squad if they are to move forward.

They lack the funds of their big six rivals so have to settle for potential signings like Carrasco, but at the moment fans would probably take him as a decent option.