Chelsea confirm talented ace to complete permanent exit in touted €10m move

Chelsea have officially confirmed that Ola Aina will join Torino on a permanent basis after spending last season on loan at the Serie A outfit.

The 22-year-old impressed for the Granata, making 30 appearances in Serie A as he established himself as a key figure in Walter Mazzarri’s plans.

It appears as though he has done enough to warrant a permanent move, with Chelsea confirming on their official site that he will move to Turin this summer.

As per Sky Sports, it has been suggested that the deal will see Chelsea pocket a €10m transfer fee, as Aina will now hope to continue to play regularly and improve, with chances seemingly limited at Stamford Bridge moving forward.

It could be considered a questionable decision from a Blues perspective with their transfer ban in mind this summer, as they may well need all the talent and depth possible to compete next season if they are unable to strengthen the squad.

Nevertheless, as noted by Sky Sports, Torino had an option in the loan deal to make it permanent at the end of the season, and so it would appear as though it was out of Chelsea’s hands.

Competition remains fierce in that department though, with Cesar Azpilicueta and Davide Zappacosta available to play on the right side of the backline, and so it’s arguably a deal that suits all parties.

Torino finished in seventh place in Serie A last season, and they’ll hope that they can build on that moving forward by keeping their current squad intact and bringing in reinforcements where possible to kick on and perhaps qualify for Europe next year.