Chelsea will reportedly have to assure youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi that he will get regular playing time before he agrees to sign a new contract.

The 18-year-old scored six goals and provided seven assists in 29 appearances for the Blues last season prior to an Achilles tendon injury ending his campaign prematurely.

SEE MORE: Shock TWIST in Maurizio Sarri’s future at Chelsea as they want him to STAY

His form suggested that he has a bright future ahead of him, but as he faced a battle for regular playing time and a prominent role at Stamford Bridge in the early part of the season, question marks were raised over his future as he also sought an exit.

According to The Sun, that same key issue remains as he has just one year remaining on his current deal, as the England international wants guarantees that he will have a big part to play moving forward and will be given a chance to be a key figure for Chelsea.

It’s noted that Bayern Munich were heavily interested in signing him in January, and so Chelsea do have a decision to make this summer if they wish to see him flourish with them as apposed to being forced to let him move on.

With Eden Hazard leaving and their transfer ban in place, coupled with Hudson-Odoi’s recovery from injury over the summer, an exit ahead of next season now seems highly unlikely.

However, time will tell if that’s merely going to delay it or if it will give Chelsea time to find a solution.