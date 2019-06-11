Chelsea meet club legend for manager talks, four others also in the frame but transfers proving an obstacle

Chelsea have reportedly met with Derby County boss and club legend Frank Lampard over replacing Maurizio Sarri as manager at Stamford Bridge.

Some surprise links have recently seen Lampard emerge as a strong contender for the Blues job, despite him only just completing his first season in management.

Still, Goal claim Chelsea have met with the former England international to discuss offering him the position, in what would no doubt be a popular move among the club’s fans.

Lampard is one of CFC’s best ever players and his connection with the team could make up for his lack of experience at the highest level of coaching.

Goal note that Chelsea will not block Sarri from leaving for Juventus, with Tuttosport claiming an announcement could be close.

The Italian tactician did not have the most convincing first season in west London, despite taking the team to third and winning the Europa League – a pretty big improvement on Antonio Conte’s final campaign.

Goal also link Chelsea with an interest in more experienced managers such as Massimiliano Allegri, Erik ten Hag, Laurent Blanc and Nuno Espirito Santo, but it seems the likely transfer ban the club faces this summer is proving something of an obstacle in terms of luring in bigger names.

Lampard could therefore be ideal to help Chelsea promote from within and work with the young players they have, including Mason Mount who just played under him last season on loan at Derby.