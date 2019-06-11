Chelsea star on Juventus transfer radar with Maurizio Sarri set to be appointed

Chelsea full-back Emerson Palmieri is reportedly one of two names that Juventus are considering to bolster that area of their squad this summer.

The Turin giants claimed an eighth consecutive Serie A title last season, but fell short in the Champions League and suffered disappointment in the Coppa Italia.

In turn, they will hope to strengthen where possible this summer and continue to compete on multiple fronts next season, with the Evening Standard noting that Maurizio Sarri is expected to be named as Massimiliano Allegri’s successor in the next 48 hours.

The Italian tactician will want to stamp his mark on the squad if he does indeed get the job, as he’ll look to transform Juve’s more pragmatic approach under Allegri to his preferred expansive and possession-based style of play.

According to Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Corriere dello Sport, there could be a mini-overhaul in the full-back positions at Juventus ahead of next season, with one of Joao Cancelo and Leonardo Spinazzola tipped to move on.

In the event that one of them does seal an exit to leave a void behind, it’s noted that Juventus want either Emerson Palmieri or Elseid Hysaj to fill that gap.

The Hysaj link makes sense as the 25-year-old worked with Sarri at both Empoli and Napoli, and so the Italian knows what he would get from him week in and week out.

As for Emerson, after initially struggling to oust Marcos Alonso from the starting line-up at Chelsea this past season, he eventually managed to make 27 appearances in the campaign to prove his worth to Sarri.

It may well have been enough to impress him enough to try and take him to Turin with him, but naturally, the first announcement that must come is Sarri’s official appointment as Juventus boss, and then perhaps a reunion with Emerson won’t be too far behind.