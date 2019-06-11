Chelsea transfer situation could see Arsenal miss out on £30million star

Arsenal are reportedly facing missing out on a transfer swoop for Getafe defender Djene Dakonam as Everton may be better placed to meet his £30million asking price.

This is according to the Daily Mirror, who add that Everton’s interest looks set to be motivated by the fact that they’re expecting to see loanee Kurt Zouma return to parent club Chelsea because of their transfer ban this summer.

It may be that Arsenal would have been unable to do a deal for Dakonam this summer anyway because of their limited funds, though they could always sell current players to boost their transfer kitty.

Either that, or the Gunners might have been able to land the impressive Togo international in another transfer window, but the Mirror suggest Everton will now step up their interest to replace Zouma.

In an indirect way, Chelsea are doing well to hurt their rivals Arsenal here, even if they’re not able to be active in the transfer market themselves.

Zouma has shone on loan at Everton and would need replacing, while he could end up being a solid option for the Blues if they do end up being unable to sign new defenders ahead of next season.