Matthijs de Ligt names the move that would be ‘nice’ amid Manchester United, PSG and Barcelona transfer links

Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt has admitted it would be nice to seal a transfer to Barcelona after being asked about his future in an interview.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, the Netherlands international would not deny it would be nice to follow Frenkie de Jong in swapping Ajax for Barca this summer, though he insisted he has not yet decided anything.

‘Of course it would be nice, but I must also look at what is best for me,’ he said.

‘I do not know when I’ll have it (my future) resolved, but I’m going to take my time.’

On his ideal team, he made it clear playing time was important, saying: ‘For me, the most important thing is to know that in the team where I go I can have prominence and play many games.’

De Ligt would no doubt be a fine signing for Barcelona to bounce back after the disappointing under-achievement of 2018/19 that saw them surrender a commanding lead to be knocked out of the Champions League semi-finals by Liverpool.

The Catalan giants then lost 2-0 to Valencia in the Copa del Rey final, and look in need of a new generation, with 19-year-old De Ligt an ideal long-term purchase to sort them out.

However, De Ligt has also been linked with a host of other top clubs, with the Independent suggesting it’s currently Paris Saint-Germain leading the chase to beat both Barca and Manchester United to his signature.

They do, however, also claim that the Dutch starlet sees Barcelona’s playing style as one that could be the best fit for him, so his comments to Mundo Deportivo could yet give the La Liga champions some hope.

Man Utd will be hoping they can still be in the running, however, as they perhaps represent the youngster’s best hope of playing regularly and having a side built around him due to their current lack of quality centre-backs.