Deadline set for Barcelona to raise €60m+ in sales, seven names tipped for axe

Barcelona reportedly have a matter of weeks to raise enough money from player sales to balance their books for the 2018/19 financial year.

The Catalan giants successfully defended their La Liga crown last season, but fell short in the Champions League and Copa del Rey in disappointing fashion.

In turn, coach Ernesto Valverde will likely hope to bolster his squad where possible this summer, but there is a priority for the hierarchy to deal with first.

As noted by ESPN, they will look to raise a minimum of €60m before June 30 in order to balance their finances for the year, and seven likely names have been put forward as potential candidates to help them do so with key trio Philippe Coutinho, Samuel Umtiti and Ivan Rakitic specifically mentioned but perhaps unlikely to go in the next fortnight.

Instead, Andre Gomes, Denis Suarez, Rafinha, Malcom, Jasper Cillessen, Marc Cucurella and Nelson Semedo are named as possible players to exit in the coming weeks, which will in turn not only raise funds for signings later this summer, but it will also certainly create space in the squad for those new arrivals too.

Time will tell who moves on this summer, but with the majority of the names in question limited to a bit-part role at the Nou Camp, it may not be such a huge loss for Barcelona to deal with, while bringing in needed funds and trimming their wage bill moving forward.

That sets them up for a potentially exciting latter period of the summer to focus on new signings, with BBC Sport noting that Ajax and Netherlands starlet Frankie de Jong is already set to arrive in a deal worth €75m+.