Deal close: Liverpool star expected to sign extension on £120k-a-week contract

Liverpool are reportedly closing in on reaching an agreement with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to extend his stay at Anfield for a further 12 months.

The 25-year-old was limited to just two brief appearances in the Premier League this past season as he continued his recovery and comeback from a serious knee injury.

As shown the year previous though, the England international undoubtedly has a big part to play in Jurgen Klopp’s plans moving forward, and the German tactician will welcome him back with open arms next season as the Merseyside giants hope to build on their Champions League success.

According to Sky Sports, Liverpool are set to show their faith in Oxlade-Chamberlain’s ability to fully recover and reach the high levels that he displayed previously by offering him a contract extension which will keep him at the club until 2023.

It’s added that his current deal is said to be worth £120,000-a-week, and so that will likely stay the same if it is merely an extension as apposed to an improved offer.

With Liverpool pushing Manchester City all the way in a thrilling Premier League title race this past season too, Klopp will hope to have as much quality and depth at his disposal as possible next season to take that final step to end the club’s wait for a domestic title.

In many ways, Oxlade-Chamberlain will be seen as a new signing given how long he has spent on the sidelines, and if he is to pen a new deal this summer, he’ll hope to come back at 100 percent in pre-season and prove how important he can be for Liverpool next year to repay the faith shown in him by the club.