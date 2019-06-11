HUGE boost for Man Utd: €50m transfer target tipped to snub move to Italy

Man Utd and Tottenham have reportedly received a transfer boost as target Donny van de Beek has been tipped to snub a move to Italy in favour of one to the Premier League.

The 22-year-old is coming off the back of an impressive campaign in which he bagged 17 goals and 13 assists in 57 appearances for Ajax.

That helped the Dutch giants to a domestic double and a run to the Champions League semi-finals, while he has now collected five caps for the Netherlands as he looks to have a bright future ahead for club and country.

On one hand, it’s disappointing to see the Ajax side broken up with BBC Sport noting that Frenkie de Jong is Barcelona bound this summer, but he may not be the only key figure to move on.

As reported by Calciomercato, it’s suggested that Van de Beek will snub a move to Italy this summer, despite interest from Roma, Inter and Juventus.

Instead, with the report suggesting that both Man Utd and Tottenham are interested in the €50m-rated playmaker, he will prioritise a switch to the Premier League to continue to make his mark.

Time will tell if either United or Spurs are willing to splash out that fee on him, or if they will enter negotiations with Ajax with an intention to lower the asking price.

Nevertheless, based on the report above, it seems as though it’s relatively clear where Van de Beek wants to be next season, which will be good news for Man Utd and Tottenham, but not so much for the Italian sides named above.

United could certainly do with his cutting edge and creativity in the final third to add a different dynamic to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attack next season.