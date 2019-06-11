Manchester United have reportedly made contact with Barcelona over a potential summer transfer move for midfielder Ivan Rakitic.

The Croatia international has been linked with the Red Devils before, with the latest on his future coming from Catalan publication Sport.

Sport claim Man Utd have been in touch about signing Rakitic this summer, and that he could feasibly leave the Nou Camp for the right price.

They also link Rakitic as a possible target for Inter Milan, but there’s no doubt United would do well to win the race for the 31-year-old’s signature.

The former Sevilla man would surely be an upgrade on the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred in midfield, giving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side a little more quality on the ball in central midfield.

Rakitic would also bring plenty of experience, having played a starring role in many of Barca’s recent best sides, including the team that won the treble in 2014/15.

The Daily Record have also linked Rakitic with MUFC, while Don Balon have talked up a deal for him to move to Old Trafford for around €60million.

That could be money well spent on a player who still has plenty to offer, even if he might be a relatively short-term addition due to his age.