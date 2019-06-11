AC Milan are reportedly considering a move for Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren this summer as he’s expected to leave Anfield.

The 29-year-old was limited to just 18 appearances last season, as with Virgil van Dijk being one of the first names on the team sheet in the heart of the defence, Lovren has seemingly fallen behind both Joe Gomez and Joel Matip in the pecking order for the starting berth next to him.

Although he still has two more years remaining on his current contract with the Merseyside giants and arguably offers crucial depth to allow Jurgen Klopp to rotate if necessary and compete on multiple fronts, there is an argument that he should perhaps stay on.

However, according to Sky Sport Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Milan are said to be considering a move for the Croatian stalwart and want to know how much a potential swoop would cost both in terms of a transfer fee and his wages.

Given he’s part of a squad that just won the Champions League and will be considered one of the favourites to win the Premier League title next season after their impressive showing last time round, it’s difficult to see why Lovren would choose to leave Liverpool.

Particularly with the likes of Alessio Romagnoli, Mattia Caldara and Mateo Musacchio as competition at Milan, there is no guarantee that he will be a regular starter there either, while they missed out on Champions League qualification altogether last season.

With that in mind, a move would seem unlikely for now but time will tell if Lovren pursues an exit and a fresh start elsewhere if his chances of playing at Liverpool remain limited heading into the new campaign.