DOUBLE deal: Liverpool at risk of seeing star duo poached by Real Madrid and Barcelona after CL heroics

Liverpool’s Champions League final win was always likely to rouse the interest of Real Madrid and Barcelona in this summer’s transfer market.

Both clubs have raided Liverpool in the past for big names like Luis Suarez, Philippe Coutinho, Xabi Alonso and Javier Mascherano, and there are plenty more world class names on the books at Anfield now.

The Reds were immense in 2018/19 as they won the Champions League for the sixth time in their history, whilst also running Manchester City incredibly close in the Premier League title race.

According to Diario Gol, star forward Sadio Mane is now a target for Real Madrid this summer as they ponder between signing him or Paris Saint-Germain starlet Kylian Mbappe.

The Senegal international was one of LFC’s stand-out performers in the season just gone, and would make a great fit alongside Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic in Real’s new-look attack, with Gareth Bale surely set to be sold.

Meanwhile, Don Balon have linked Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold with Barcelona, who urgently need a new right-back in the Dani Alves mould.

The Brazilian is a legend at the Nou Camp and still hasn’t really been replaced, with Alexander-Arnold perhaps the best in Europe in terms of attacking from full-back.

The young England international broke the record for assists provided by a defender in the Premier League last term, and showed Barca what he’s all about with a world class display in that Champions League semi-final second leg.