Manchester City close in on transfer of prolific young striker

Manchester City are reportedly closing in on the transfer of Derby City wonderkid Liam Delap – son of former Stoke City ace Rory Delap.

The 16-year-old has caught the eye as a major talent at youth level for Derby, helping the club win the Under-18 title this season with some important goals.

Delap has also shone at youth level for England, representing their Under-16s in a recent youth tournament in Turkey and finishing as the competition’s top scorer.

And now, the Derby Telegraph claim these exciting displays look set to earn him a big move to City, who want to add the young forward to their development squad.

Delap could do well to make the step up and continue his development at a bigger club, with Man City showing themselves to be decent at bringing young players through despite all the superstars in their squad.

Phil Foden is a particular example of an academy player who’s come good at the Etihad Stadium, while first-teamers like Leroy Sane and Oleksandr Zinchenko were also signed at a young age with the view of being used in the senior side.