Manchester United receive three formal approaches for 29-year-old ace

Manchester United have reportedly received three formal approaches for out-of-favour full-back Matteo Darmian this summer.

According to ESPN, Valencia and two unnamed Serie A sides have held discussions over signing Darmian from United after what has been a difficult spell at Old Trafford.

The Italy international joined the Red Devils from Torino back in 2015 after looking a fine prospect in Serie A, but he’s rarely looked up to the job of representing such a big club in his four years in Manchester.

Darmian has now made just 14 appearances in the Premier League in the last two seasons and it’s little surprise Man Utd might now be keen to get him off their books.

ESPN’s report suggests it’s looking hopeful as there remain a number of suitors for the 29-year-old, whose versatility and experience could undoubtedly make him a tempting option for a team like Valencia and other similar Champions League hopefuls in Italy.

Meanwhile, MUFC are in the market for a new right-back and have today been linked with Crystal Palace’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka or Norwich City youngster Max Aarons by Sky Sports: