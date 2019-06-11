Man United consider hijacking Arsenal transfer deal if fresh move for £60m-rated star fails

Manchester United are considering their options as they aim to complete the transfer of a new right-back this summer.

With Antonio Valencia leaving Man Utd at the end of his contract this summer, it looks vital for the club to replace the long-serving veteran, rather than just relying on youngster Diogo Dalot to immediately become first choice in that position.

United have been strongly linked with Crystal Palace starlet Aaron Wan-Bissaka after his superb displays in the Premier League, and there’s been another update on their pursuit.

According to the Evening Standard, the Red Devils have been a bid rejected for the 21-year-old, but feel they were encouraged to come back in with a better offer that could see him sold.

The report suggests United could land him if they give Palace £60million, though they would ideally like to get that fee down to closer to £50m.

If they cannot sign Wan-Bissaka, the Evening Standard claim United are already considering Paris Saint-Germain’s Thomas Meunier as an alternative.

Tuttomercatoweb have been among the sources to link the Belgium international with Arsenal recently, but DH Net previously claimed the player himself would prefer a move to United if possible.

This would be a big blow for Arsenal, who also need a new right-back this summer as Stephan Lichtsteiner leaves on a free, and with Hector Bellerin recovering from a lengthy injury.