Ranking the top 10 players linked with Man United in this transfer window: Spurs ace 3rd and £67m star the ultimate dream

Clubs are linked with so many players these days it can be hard to keep up, but we’ve just about got a list together of the ten main men most strongly linked with Manchester United this summer.

The Red Devils are looking set to be one of the busiest clubs in Europe this summer as they look in such dire need of strengthening a squad that lost its way last season, finishing sixth in the Premier League and failing to win a trophy.

The team’s end-of-season form was as bad as anything Man Utd fans have seen since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, and came as a stark reminder of the size of the task on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s hands.

Still, some big names could be on their way to help improve the club’s fortunes next season, and we’ve ranked the ten main players linked with United in terms of how important they could be.

If MUFC can sign any two or three from this list it’ll surely go down as a good summer, and if they manage to bag a couple from the top five, even better!

10) Gareth Bale

Linked as a loan target for United by the Daily Mirror, it wouldn’t be a summer transfer window without some Gareth Bale to Man Utd rumours.

The Wales international has had a difficult time at the Bernabeu and might be a risky signing on an expensive permanent deal, though a loan seems sensible.

Even if Bale only joined for one season, he could make a decent impact and surely prove an upgrade on Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial.

There are probably better players out there right now, but as the Bale rumours continue, he makes our top ten players linked with the Red Devils.

9) Adrien Rabiot

A free agent this summer, Adrien Rabiot has also been linked with a move to Old Trafford by Le 10 Sport and others.

The France international might not be a priority in an ordinary transfer window, but as he’s going to be available for free, it makes sense for United to be taking a look at him.

A solid, intelligent midfield player capable of filling in a variety of roles in the centre of the park, Rabiot could be an ideal partner for Paul Pogba and a needed upgrade on the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred.

8) Aaron Wan-Bissaka

An exciting young player, but we haven’t ranked Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka too high on our list due to so many other big names also being linked with United.

On top of that, it’s claimed by the Evening Standard that the 21-year-old would likely cost around £60m this summer – which seems a bit steep if you ask us.

Wan-Bissaka could be an ideal long-term replacement for the departing Antonio Valencia, but in Diogo Dalot, United already have a quality young right-back so don’t need to go spending a fortune on another.

7) Jan Oblak

A big story yesterday from ESPN – Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak wants to leave this summer and MUFC would be his preferred destination.

ESPN have also linked the Slovenian shot-stopper with Man Utd in recent times, and while a new goalkeeper shouldn’t necessarily be a top priority unless David de Gea definitely leaves, many could argue this signing would represent an upgrade in that position.

It all depends on what happens with De Gea, but one imagines United won’t want to lose someone who’s been such a consistent world class performer for them for so long, and a new contract will instead be a priority.