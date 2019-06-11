Solskjaer warned about sealing Wan-Bissaka transfer for Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been warned about potentially wasting the talent of youngster Diogo Dalot with a big-money transfer move for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The Crystal Palace right-back continues to be linked strongly with the Red Devils by the Evening Standard among others, and a new signing in that position makes a lot of sense after the departure of long-serving club veteran Antonio Valencia this summer.

However, well-connected Man Utd journalist Duncan Castles suggests it might not be the best idea to fork out big money on Wan-Bissaka and block the pathway of Dalot.

The Portuguese starlet perhaps doesn’t look ready to be first choice week in, week out just yet, but Castles watches a lot of MUFC and believes he saw plenty of promise in the 20-year-old last season.

“I’m a bit surprised that it’s right-back they have so much focus on, given that they signed a very good attacking full-back in Diogo Dalot last summer, who has the credentials if developed the right way to become a player like Joao Cancelo with that ability to create,” Castles told the Transfer Window podcast, as quoted by the Daily Star.

“In the games we’ve seen him play for Manchester United, we’ve seen the quality of his delivery. Absolutely superb crosser of the ball.

“What he needs to strengthen is his defensive side.

“So going for someone like Wan-Bissaka you would think would damage the pathway for Dalot.”

It may be that United should gamble and show more faith in Dalot, but one can also understand Solskjaer being keen to bring in someone a little more proven to at least have the option to rotate between two players in that part of the pitch.