Manchester United could rival Prem club for transfer of young player of the year winner

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Norwich City youngster Max Aarons in this summer’s transfer window as they look for a new right-back.

The 19-year-old defender just had a superb season in the Championship to help Norwich to promotion as champions of English football’s second tier, and it could now see him earn a big move.

According to Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol in the tweet below, Aarons is being eyed up by Crystal Palace as a target if Aaron Wan-Bissaka makes the move to Old Trafford this summer.

However, his tweet also says Man Utd are interested in Aarons as well, so it may be that the England youth international will be their backup target if they cannot land Wan-Bissaka.

If Crystal Palace sell Aaron Wan Bissaka to Manchester United then Norwich City right back Max Aarons is their number one target as a replacement.

Manchester United also interested in Aarons. EFL young player of the season. Tottenham & RB Leipzig also been linked with him — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) June 11, 2019

While Aarons is perhaps not the big name many MUFC fans will want to see join this summer, the club does need to start smartening up their transfer strategy after blowing so much on failed big-name buys in recent years.

The likes of Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez have not performed as well as some cheap young players snapped up by Liverpool and Tottenham in recent times, so perhaps someone like Aarons could be the next big thing in the Premier League.

It’ll be interesting to see how this pans out, but either way the EFL Young Player of the Year winner could well be on the move in the near future after such a strong start to his career.