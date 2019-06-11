Striker follows Arsenal on Instagram as transfer edges closer

Brazilian striker Gabriel Martinelli has been spotted following Arsenal on Instagram amid transfer rumours linking him strongly with the Gunners.

UOL journalist Marcus Alves has previously claimed the north London giants were very close to completing the signing of Martinelli this summer, with the player skipping a club event in order to finalise details on the move.

Arsenal very close to signing Brazilian wonderkid Gabriel Martinelli. The 17-year-old has traveled to Europe to sort out the final details and issue his Italian passport. He was named Sao Paulo league best newcomer but missed the ceremony last night https://t.co/uR3nYpYAwi — Marcus Alves (@_marcus_alves) April 23, 2019

There’s still not been anything official from Arsenal or Martinelli himself, but this seems like an inevitability at this point, with the youngster himself now also dropping a pretty big hint things may be moving along.

As you can see below, the 17-year-old has started following Arsenal on Instagram, and in this day and age a player’s social media activity can often tell you a lot about what’s going on in the transfer market.

Martinelli looks an exciting prospect who could provide the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette with competition up front, with a role as backup forward perhaps opening up after the departure of Danny Welbeck this summer.