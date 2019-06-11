“It’s increasingly likely” – Manchester United tipped to pull off INCREDIBLE £107million transfer

Manchester United are being increasingly tipped to pull off the transfer of Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak this summer in a stunning move.

ESPN have claimed the Slovenia international wants to join Man Utd after interest shown by the Red Devils in potentially triggering his £107million release clause at Atletico.

And now, Ladbrokes have been in touch to tell us Oblak is now odds-on to make a move to Old Trafford as the bookies offer odds of just 10/11 on MUFC being his next club.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “It’s looking increasingly likely Oblak will be leaving Spain in the coming weeks and as things stand it’s United who head the betting for his signature.”

This surely means the end of David de Gea at United, with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus strongly linked with the Spain international lately.

It’s fair to say De Gea did not have the best end of the season in 2018/19, and it might be time for United to cash in on the 28-year-old.

The ‘keeper has been a quality servant to Man Utd, but he has just a year to run on his contract and that means banking £60m for him now might be the best option.

If that can then fund a move for Oblak, who could be an upgrade in that position, then this could end up being very sensible business by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this summer.