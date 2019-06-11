One of West Ham’s TOP earners turns off mobile phone amid ongoing transfer speculation

West Ham striker Javier Hernandez has reportedly refused to acknowledge exit talk by switching off his phone while on holiday.

The Mexican ace joined up with the Hammers in 2017 after spending two years in Germany with Bayer Leverkusen and big things were expected of the former Manchester United forward.

However, the 31-year-old has not quite managed to live up to expectations at the London Stadium, with only 16 goals to his name in 61 appearances for the club.

According to Football London, West Ham want to offload Hernandez due to the fact he is still one of the club’s top earners on £140,000 per week, despite not being a regular in the starting line up.

Football London reports that Mexico international has turned off his mobile phone amid ongoing transfer speculation, with his current contract set to expire in 2020.

West Ham risk losing Hernandez for nothing next year if they don’t cash in during the summer window, with a bid to balance the wage structure at the club ongoing.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side will offload the veteran forward if a suitable offer is forthcoming but he will be in no rush to depart considering how much he is earning while on the sidelines.

Hernandez is widely considered to be past his best, but he is still being paid a lot more than the majority of his teammates, which has the potential to create discord within the dressing room.

The Hammers have a number of players approaching the ends of their existing deals and it is important that their futures are decided one way or another ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

West Ham will also surely have their eye on reinforcements while the market is open, but no business will be conducted until the likes of Hernandez, Manuel Lanzini, Robert Snodgrass and Arthur Masuaku are told in no uncertain terms where they stand.