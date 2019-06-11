Amid ongoing speculation that Frank Lampard could replace Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea, he was spotted back in London on Tuesday with another club legend.

As noted by the Metro, the Derby County boss is said to be in early talks with the Blues over the prospect of taking charge at Stamford Bridge this summer.

It comes after an impressive yet relatively brief stint in charge at Derby, with Lampard’s side falling agonisingly short of promotion after suffering defeat to Aston Villa in the Championship playoffs final last month.

In turn, question marks have been raised over his future with Sarri being linked with an exit from Chelsea after just a year at the helm, and Lampard’s now been spotted catching up with a fellow Blues legend in London which could spark further speculation.

As seen in the image below, the former midfielder met up with Didier Drogba which could lead to talk that he might also be set for a return to Chelsea this summer with Petr Cech tipped to take on a role at the club after retiring, as per the Telegraph.

However, the fans below were quick to point out that not only does Lampard live close to where they were seen, but Drogba is in the English capital for Soccer Aid, and so that would offer a more probable explanation as to why the pair took the opportunity to catch up this week.

Time will tell if Lampard gets the Chelsea job, but he did certainly impress at Derby last season and although inexperience could be an issue, few know the club better than him.

Frank Lampard was pictured in London on Tuesday afternoon as he reunited with former teammate Didier Drogba. The Blues legends met for lunch in Walton Street, under two miles away from Stamford Bridge. – Mirror pic.twitter.com/lrC3GXFvOw — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) June 11, 2019

Drogba is preparing for soccer aid on Sunday that’s why — ! (@GoaIKepa) June 11, 2019

He lives just around the corner — Chelsea first no one second (@gr_rinaldi) June 11, 2019

No-one read into this. Drogba is playing a charity game — Jack (@jack_598) June 11, 2019