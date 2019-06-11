Real Madrid make final decision over pursuing transfer of Man United’s Pogba or Tottenham’s Eriksen

Real Madrid have decided to put everything into the potential transfer of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba this summer.

The Spanish giants had also been linked with an interest in Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen, though he was rejected by manager Zinedine Zidane.

As a result, according to Marca, Real now look to have settled on a final decision to put everything into the potential signing of Pogba, who remains something of an ambitious target as United apparently want as much as £133.5million for the France international.

The Red Devils could do without the drama of losing such a big-name player, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer already facing a huge rebuilding job in this summer’s transfer market.

United look in need of new defenders and attackers in particular, so won’t want to then have to chase a new big name in midfield that would surely be required if Pogba left Old Trafford.

While this might look like good news for Tottenham, it is not necessarily that much of a comfort as Eriksen has made it clear he would welcome a new challenge.

“I feel that I am a place in my career where I might want to try something new,’ he recently told Ekstra Bladet.

“I have the biggest respect for everything that has happened in Tottenham but I have also said that I would like to try something new.”

It may well be that Man Utd would have a ready-made Pogba replacement available in Eriksen, with ESPN recently claiming the Denmark international was a target for the club if Pogba left.

Without competition from Madrid for Eriksen, it could present the perfect opportunity for MUFC to raid their rivals for one of the best players in the Premier League.