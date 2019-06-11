Manchester United ready to pay €70million to beat rivals to major transfer

Manchester United are reportedly one of the clubs ready to pay the €70million release clause of Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri this summer.

The 22-year-old looks a hugely promising talent after a fine season in La Liga, and he’s previously been linked strongly with Manchester City by Fabrizio Romano, who claimed the Premier League champions were ready to also pay that release clause.

Manchester City just told to Atlético Madrid they’re ready to pay €70M release clause for Rodri. But the player has not decided yet about his future. ?#MCFC #ManCity #Atletico #Atleti #transfers https://t.co/mHfH5aObPL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 3, 2019

However, it’s now claimed by Mundo Deportivo, citing the print edition of AS, that Man Utd have joined the running in what could be a major battle between the two Manchester giants.

It makes sense that the Red Devils might be in for such a player, with Rodri an intelligent passer from deep – ideal to finally help MUFC replace club legend Michael Carrick.

Rodri could also be needed at City as well, however, with Pep Guardiola likely to benefit from an upgrade on Ilkay Gundogan, as well as securing a long-term successor to Fernandinho in the middle of the park.