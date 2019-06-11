Lionel Messi could help Arsenal or Tottenham clinch £44.5million transfer

Arsenal and Tottenham could be done a bit of a favour in their rumoured pursuit of Barcelona right-back Nelson Semedo this summer as it seems Lionel Messi wants him gone.

That’s according to Don Balon, who list Spurs and Paris Saint-Germain as the current contenders to sign Semedo for around £44.5million after his struggles at the Nou Camp.

If Barcelona receive the right offer for the defender this summer, Don Balon claims Messi has given them the green light to accept it and target an upgrade to replace him.

The Portugal international was also recently linked with Arsenal by another Don Balon report, and it makes sense that the Gunners might be in for him as they’re also being linked with PSG’s Thomas Meunier by Nicolo Schira (tweet below) and others.

Semedo might not have been good enough for Barcelona in his time there so far, but he showed plenty of promise at previous club Benfica and could still do a job for most top sides around Europe.

Spurs could also do with a new right-back this summer as the Mail have linked Kieran Trippier with Manchester United this summer.

Either way, it would be exciting to see the 25-year-old in the Premier League, as he has the potential to bounce back and become a fine attack-minded full-back in the right team.