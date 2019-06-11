Shock TWIST in Maurizio Sarri’s future at Chelsea as they want him to STAY

Chelsea reportedly want Maurizio Sarri to stay as they believe that keeping him at Stamford Bridge could be a wiser move than bringing in another new coach.

The Italian tactician delivered a top-four finish in the Premier League this past season, and given the standard set by Man City and Liverpool, it would have been difficult for any other side to keep up that pace.

Further, he also secured a major trophy by winning the Europa League last month, and so it can be argued that he has enjoyed a successful first season in England.

Speculation has been rife in recent weeks though that he will leave, with the Metro noting that Sarri is being linked with the Juventus job as Massimiliano Allegri steps down this summer.

However, that might not materialise just yet, as The Sun report that Chelsea want Sarri to reconsider his future and stay on and are unwilling to sack him.

It’s added that the likes of Frank Lampard, Allegri and Jose Mourinho have been linked with the job should Sarri move on to Turin, but perhaps rather sensibly, it’s now suggested that the Blues will try to avoid having to identify a successor for their current boss altogether by trying to convince him to stay on.

While their constant managerial changes have helped lead to success over the years, with their transfer ban in mind and following the loss of Eden Hazard, it might just be the smart move from Chelsea to try and keep Sarri in west London for another year at least.