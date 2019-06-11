Tottenham urged by former player to seal smart transfer raid on rivals Liverpool

Tottenham have been urged to seal a transfer swoop for free agent Daniel Sturridge when his Liverpool contract expires.

The 29-year-old is still technically contracted to the Reds, but it was recently confirmed that he would not be offered a new deal, so would be leaving Anfield when his current contract expires at the end of this month.

Despite injury struggles for much of his Liverpool career, Sturridge leaves Anfield with a record of 67 goals in 160 appearances, and has shown himself to be a top talent when he’s fit and firing.

Spurs could do with more options up front as Fernando Llorente is out of contract this summer and doesn’t look a good enough backup to Harry Kane anyway, so Jamie O’Hara could have a point about his old club trying to bring in Sturridge in that position.

‘Daniel Sturridge is on a free. He could fit in across the front three which Spurs play, or a two, Sturridge and Harry Kane up front, if you are playing a diamond with two up front,’ the former Tottenham midfielder told talkSPORT.

‘If you can get him fit, he’s a great signing surely on a free contract.’

It remains to be seen where the England international could go next, but one imagines he’ll have a long list of suitors due to being one of the best free agents on the market this summer, so there may well be other teams who could offer him more playing time than Spurs.

Still, if Mauricio Pochettino could persuade him to accept a bench role similar to the one he’s had at Liverpool, it could be a fine move.