Video: Lorenzo Insigne scores sensational goal to draw Italy level vs Bosnia

After falling behind to Bosnia in their Euro 2020 qualifier, Italy needed something special to get back into the clash and Lorenzo Insigne provided the moment of magic.

Edin Dzeko broke the deadlock in the first half as the Azzurri conceded their first goal in qualifying this time round.

However, they didn’t have to wait long to go level after the break, as Insigne smashed home a brilliant first-time volley from a corner, as seen in the video below.

The technique, accuracy and timing of the strike makes it a world-class effort, and Roberto Mancini will certainly hope that it can now inspire his side to complete a turnaround and secure all three points.

It was a disappointing season for Insigne given the quality that he has, as he managed 14 goals and six assists in 41 appearances for Napoli.

Nevertheless, he certainly provided a reminder of his class on Tuesday night and it was a timely effort from an Italy perspective to draw them level in a key clash…