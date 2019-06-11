Menu

Video: Romelu Lukaku brutally trolled by these viewers after awful attempt at finish for Belgium

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Although Romelu Lukaku eventually did find a breakthrough for Belgium against Scotland on Tuesday night, it was this awful miss that grabbed plenty of attention.

The Man Utd forward bagged the first goal of the Euro 2020 qualifier on the stroke of half-time to give the hosts a crucial lead in the encounter.

SEE MORE: HUGE boost for Man Utd: €50m transfer target tipped to snub move to Italy

However, after coming off a season in which he managed just 15 goals in 45 appearances for United, the 26-year-old’s struggles looked set to continue.

As seen in the video below, he made a complete mess of a brilliantly worked move as he somehow contrived to block his own effort with his other leg.

Fortunately, he made up for it shortly after, but as seen in the responses, the Belgian international didn’t get away with being brutally trolled on Twitter as viewers took the opportunity to criticism him.

Should Belgium secure all three points thanks to his opener though, the miss will likely be quickly forgotten by the Man Utd man…

More Stories about Belgium Football
More Stories Belgium Football Romelu Lukaku