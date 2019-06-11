Manchester United could be close to breakthrough on Aaron Wan-Bissaka transfer

Manchester United could reportedly be edging closer to reaching a compromise with Crystal Palace over the potential transfer of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Well-connected Man Utd source Sam Pilger has tweeted updates over the last 24 hours or so about the Wan-Bissaka situation, and his latest tweet sounds encouraging from a Red Devils point of view.

As you can see in the tweet below, Pilger claims a deal worth around £50million plus add-ons could be enough to persuade Palace to sell their exciting young right-back.

An offer close to £50 million plus significant add-ons could be enough for #MUFC to seal the deal for Wan-Bissaka — Sam Pilger (@sampilger) June 11, 2019

This is some change since the Independent recently claimed the 21-year-old could cost as much as £70million, while earlier today the Evening Standard claimed it could be more like £60m.

The Standard claimed United hoped to get that down to closer to £50m, and Pilger’s tweet suggests they may now be nearing something that sounds acceptable to both sides.

Wan-Bissaka certainly looks like he could be a fine signing for United after the departure of Antonio Valencia, with a new young player to come in in that role understandably a priority.

MUFC already have Diogo Dalot, though it may perhaps be a bit soon for the 20-year-old to become first choice week in, week out.