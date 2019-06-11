Zidane makes key Real Madrid decision as stalwart available for €17m

Real Madrid have reportedly decided that Thibaut Courtois will be their first-choice goalkeeper next season, marking a likely exit for Keylor Navas.

The 32-year-old has been a key figure for the Spanish giants since joining in 2014, making 162 appearances for the club while winning a La Liga title and three Champions League trophies among many other major honours.

However, as per Calciomercato, it’s suggested that his time at the Bernabeu could be coming to an end, although Real Madrid want €17m for him this summer to green light an exit.

There is a key stumbling block touted though, as while the report in Italy suggests that Real Madrid have set the €17m price-tag, AS note that the Costa Rican international is pushing to be allowed to leave on a free transfer with both PSG and Juventus credited with an interest.

It would seem to make little sense for Real Madrid to allow him to leave for nothing if there is interest in signing him, as they would be missing out on a transfer fee which would help balance their spending this summer having already confirmed deals for Eder Militao, Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard.

In turn, it’s noted by AS that Los Blancos could even keep Navas next season if he maintains his current demands, which would surely be an undesired situation for all parties concerned as he would ultimately be left on the bench behind Courtois in the pecking order.

Time will tell if the situation is cleared up in the coming weeks, but that is arguably a huge boost for Courtois too to have the confidence of Zinedine Zidane to be named his first-choice shot-stopper next season as Real Madrid look to bounce back from a bitterly disappointing campaign last time out.