Arsenal face transfer scare as Champions League giants consider hijacking £26m deal

Arsenal could reportedly face competition from Bayern Munich for the transfer of Dalian Yifang winger Yannick Carrasco this summer.

The Belgium international, formerly of Atletico Madrid and Monaco, has been strongly linked with Arsenal in recent times, with Pietro Prota tweeting this week that the Gunners were very close to agreeing a £26million deal for him.

??????? News about #Carrasco: there’s an agreement between the belgian and #Arsenal. Gunners are dealing with #DalianYifang and they’re very close to finding an agreement for about 30 million + bonuses. Updates will follow. — Pietro Balzano Prota (@PBPcalcio) June 10, 2019

Still, according to German outlet Bild, Bayern are also looking at Carrasco as a possible alternative to Manchester City star Leroy Sane.

This makes sense for Bayern, who have lost two star wide-forwards in Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery in one go this summer.

And while Carrasco has not been playing at a particularly competitive level recently, he has shown his quality down the years and could shine in this strong Bayern side that tend to dominate most of their Bundesliga matches anyway.

The 25-year-old may not be guaranteed as much playing time at the Allianz Arena as at the Emirates Stadium, but on the flip side, he’d have Champions League football and the promise of major honours if he made the move to the Bavarian giants.

Arsenal will no doubt hope that they can take advantage of getting into an advanced position for Carrasco and complete this important deal, with Unai Emery in dire need of upgrades on current attackers like Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.