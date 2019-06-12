Menu

Video: Daniel James impresses these Manchester United fans with brilliant play for Wales

Daniel James is all but a Manchester United player after agreeing a transfer from Swansea City this summer, at least ‘in principle’, according to the Red Devils’ official site.

The 21-year-old certainly looks a real talent, with some Man Utd fans posting on Reddit about how good he looked in action for Wales with this pacey and skilful run forward to create a scoring opportunity.

Here’s the video above, with James showing why he’s rated so highly, and looking like his natural speed will make him a real threat to most Premier League defences next season.

“Jesus he’s a rocket,” said one fan commenting on the post.

“His acceleration is frightening,” said another.

Others on Twitter were clearly impressed as well…

