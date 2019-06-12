Video: Daniel James impresses these Manchester United fans with brilliant play for Wales

Daniel James is all but a Manchester United player after agreeing a transfer from Swansea City this summer, at least ‘in principle’, according to the Red Devils’ official site.

The 21-year-old certainly looks a real talent, with some Man Utd fans posting on Reddit about how good he looked in action for Wales with this pacey and skilful run forward to create a scoring opportunity.

Here’s the video above, with James showing why he’s rated so highly, and looking like his natural speed will make him a real threat to most Premier League defences next season.

“Jesus he’s a rocket,” said one fan commenting on the post.

“His acceleration is frightening,” said another.

Others on Twitter were clearly impressed as well…

Daniel James is actually a bit of a baller, not just a pace merchant, really has good control of the ball when running at pace — Cave Dweller (@OleSZNmufc) June 11, 2019

I've come around. Daniel James is the best thing since sliced bread. — Ezu ?? (@Utd_EZU) June 12, 2019

Apart from running like a man chased by a swarm of bees, he can also play with his left and right foot. ? #danieljames #MUFC ? — Seven (@lotana_) June 12, 2019