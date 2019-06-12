Talks today: CL giants move closer to beating Manchester United to major transfer

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly now looking the big favourites to clinch the summer transfer of Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the 19-year-old’s agent Mino Raiola is set for talks with PSG’s sporting director today in the French capital over completing the deal.

This follows a similar report from the Independent stating PSG looked confident of beating the likes of Manchester United and Barcelona to De Ligt.

All in all, it does now seem that Man Utd are going to be left disappointed in pursuit of this ambitious transfer, with De Ligt a dream signing if they could have pulled it off.

It would also have been great to see one of the most exciting young talents in world football make his way to the Premier League as the next step in his career, rather than just going to the very one-sided Ligue 1.

Winning titles with PSG is not a big challenge, though De Ligt will perhaps be hoping he can become a key figure in helping the club make strides in the Champions League.

United’s lack of Champions League football may well have hurt them in this transfer battle, so Red Devils fans will now be praying their club can secure a deal for another top centre-back.

The most likely alternative candidate seems to be Leicester City’s Harry Maguire, linked with the club by BBC Sport recently.