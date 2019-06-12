€75m star’s advisors tell star to pick Manchester United transfer over two rival suitors

Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt is being advised to pick Manchester United over other transfers this summer despite offers from elsewhere.

While Gianluca Di Marzio is among the sources suggesting Paris Saint-Germain are now the firm favourites for De Ligt, there may still be some hope for the likes of Man Utd and Barcelona.

According to Sport, the 19-year-old’s advisors are pushing the player towards choosing United for now, with the view to joining Barcelona later in his career.

The report quotes an unnamed rep of De Ligt as saying: ‘If you go to United, in three years Barca will pay whatever it costs for you.’

Sport also claim the Netherlands international himself is concerned about the immediate prospects of his playing time at the Nou Camp due to so much competition for places at centre-back, despite Ajax and the Catalan giants themselves agreeing a €75million fee for the deal to go through.

This would clearly not be an issue at United in particular, with the Red Devils desperately needing to strengthen in that position this summer as BBC Sport also link them with Leicester City’s Harry Maguire.

The England international would be a decent alternative for MUFC, but De Ligt is one of the most exciting young players in the world and would surely be worth having, even if only for three years before leaving for Barca.

It’ll be interesting to see if the teenager can now be persuaded to pick that particular career path over a move to PSG.