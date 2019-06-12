5 ideal transfers to replace Christian Eriksen at Tottenham, including Man United & Liverpool stars, plus £80m Prem pair

Tottenham could have a big job on their hands in this summer’s transfer window – replacing one of their most important players in the form of Christian Eriksen.

The Denmark international has been a joy to watch in his time with Spurs, and it’s little surprise that he could now be on his way to a bigger club in the near future.

As things stand, Tottenham are not in the best negotiating position, with Eriksen in the final year of his contract with the club and having gone public to admit he’s interested in a change of scene.

“I feel that I am a place in my career where I might want to try something new,’ he recently told Ekstra Bladet.

“I have the biggest respect for everything that has happened in Tottenham but I have also said that I would like to try something new.”

Real Madrid have been linked as one potential suitor for the former Ajax man, though Marca suggest the Spanish giants may now focus on Manchester United’s Paul Pogba instead.

Doubts over Pogba’s future have also led to Eriksen being linked with Man Utd by ESPN, so it’s safe to say he won’t be short of suitors this summer.

How do Tottenham replace such a world class creative player? We’ve got five recommendations below…

1) James Maddison

One of the most exciting young talents in England at the moment, James Maddison really caught the eye for Leicester City in 2018/19 and could surely move to a big six club this summer.

The Daily Mirror have recently linked the 22-year-old with Tottenham, though the Daily Record also claim he’s a £60million target for Manchester United, even if he has reservations about moving to Old Trafford due to their lack of Champions League football.

Spurs could of course give him the top-level European football he craves, and he seems an absolutely ideal like-for-like replacement for Eriksen in Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

2) Donny van de Beek

Tottenham notably snapped Eriksen up from Ajax as a youngster, and they could do well to repeat the trick when it comes to replacing him.

22-year-old midfielder Donny van de Beek has just had a superb season in Holland and the Mail have linked him with the north London giants in recent times.

One imagines plenty of other top teams will be in for the Dutchman this summer after his exciting performances, but he looks an absolutely ideal fit for the style of play at Tottenham.