Manchester United given fresh hope of winning race for €120million transfer

Manchester United look to have been given a glimmer of hope of sealing the transfer of Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann this summer.

The Independent have linked the France international with the Red Devils this summer, with the player going public about his desire to leave his current club.

Griezmann has been one of the finest players in Europe in recent seasons, and would make an ideal signing for Man Utd to provide an upgrade on the likes of Alexis Sanchez, while Romelu Lukaku’s future at Old Trafford is in doubt.

Gazzetta dello Sport have linked Lukaku with Inter Milan after his struggles in his two seasons with United, and one imagines the club would not have too many qualms about letting the Belgian go.

If MUFC could land Griezmann as his replacement that would have to go down as a great summer, and the 28-year-old has responded to questions over his future.

Despite links with Barcelona, as noted by the Mirror, Griezmann has now admitted he might not stay in Spain, so it seems all options remain open, which United fans will hope includes them.

“There’s a need for patience, as it’s still soon. I want my future to be decided more than anyone, but there’s a need to wait. I don’t know if I’ll remain in Spain. Maybe in two weeks we’ll know something. I just want to play football and have fun,” Griezmann is quoted by the Mirror.

Still, Sport have strongly suggested the former Real Sociedad man could be on his way to Paris Saint-Germain, though they also claim Barcelona still plan on triggering his €120m release clause.